Vineland man admits distributing cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK — A Vineland man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.
Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.
From Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute cocaine, Carpenito said.
On Jan. 25, Gonzalez agreed to purchase cocaine and, pursuant to that agreement, traveled to a location in Union County to obtain it, Carpenito said.
Gonzalez brought with him about $24,000 in cash to pay for one kilogram of cocaine, Carpenito said. Once at that location, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Carpenito said. On April 24, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County.
Law enforcement officers seized the fentanyl from Gonzalez’s conspirator, and Gonzalez was arrested, Carpenito said.
The count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million, Carpenito said.
The count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $10 million, Carpenito said.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 21.
