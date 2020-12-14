Vineland man admits distributing cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK — A Vineland man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.

From Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute cocaine, Carpenito said.

On Jan. 25, Gonzalez agreed to purchase cocaine and, pursuant to that agreement, traveled to a location in Union County to obtain it, Carpenito said.

Gonzalez brought with him about $24,000 in cash to pay for one kilogram of cocaine, Carpenito said. Once at that location, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Carpenito said. On April 24, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County.