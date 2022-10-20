 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland daycare workers charged with child abuse offenses

BRIDGETON — A group of nursery school employees from the Vineland Infant Toddler Center face various charges including child cruelty and neglect, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

Each worker is accused of committing the offenses with varying amounts of children.

Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres are all charged with endangering the welfare of a child, cruelty and neglect of children. 

Willis and Green are additionally charged with endangering another person.

The offenses are alleged to have transpired in August, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office encourages anyone with additional tips about the case to call 856-453-0486 ext. 13372.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Watch as wingsuiters fly over the Taj Mahal to get the most incredible view

