Vineland cyclist dies after bike hit by intoxicated SUV driver, police say

VINELAND — A city motorist was intoxicated when he struck a teenager on a bicycle last month, police said Tuesday.

About 8:30 p.m. April 29, Daniel A. Diaz, 18, of Vineland, was riding a bicycle west on West Park Drive near North Third Street when he was struck from behind by an SUV driven by Phillip J. Cox, 54, a traffic unit police officer said while reading from a crash investigation report.

Both vehicles were traveling in the same lane of traffic, the report states. Diaz was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A field sobriety test was administered to Cox at the scene, the report states. He was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

Cox provided breath samples at the police station, police said. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.12%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Cox was given summonses for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident, and possible criminal charges are pending, the report states.

As a result of the crash, the rear wheel of the bicycle was damaged, and the front of the SUV sustained disabling damage, the report states. The bicycle did not have lights or reflectors.