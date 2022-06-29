 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Villas men charged with arson in car fire

  • 0
Lower Township Police Department

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a car fire earlier this month in the Villas section of the township.

Ernest Grey, 47, and Randy Grey, 58, both of Villas, are each charged with aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson. Ernest Grey was additionally charged with burglary, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Ernest Grey was taken to the Cape May County jail, while Randy Grey was released on a summons.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Bayshore Road on June 5 for a 911 hang-up. Once on the scene, officers found a parked car with smoke billowing from it, police said.

Villas firefighters extinguished the fire, police said.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and township police investigated the fire.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Nature makes a comeback after Greek wildfires

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News