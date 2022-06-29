Villas men charged with arson in car fire

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a car fire earlier this month in the Villas section of the township.

Ernest Grey, 47, and Randy Grey, 58, both of Villas, are each charged with aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson. Ernest Grey was additionally charged with burglary, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Ernest Grey was taken to the Cape May County jail, while Randy Grey was released on a summons.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Bayshore Road on June 5 for a 911 hang-up. Once on the scene, officers found a parked car with smoke billowing from it, police said.

Villas firefighters extinguished the fire, police said.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and township police investigated the fire.

