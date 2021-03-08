Video showing young boy assaulting dog took place out of state, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have determined a video depicting a city boy assaulting a dog occurred in North Carolina, the department said Monday.
Police were alerted to the video Friday and proceeded with an investigation over the weekend where they identified the boy and interviewed family members.
It was determined the assault took place while the boy, who is from Atlantic City, was staying with a family member in North Carolina.
Police in North Carolina have been notified, and the dog is alive and well.
— Molly Shelly
Molly Shelly
