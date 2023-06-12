WILDWOOD — An 18-year-old was charged with murder Monday after he allegedly stabbed someone to death during a fight, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
DaJohn L. Taylor, of Hightstown, Mercer County, turned himself in to police for killing Kaiden Braithwaite, 20, of Cliffwood, Monmouth County, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Taylor is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and attempted homicide. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Taylor stabbed Braithwaite during a verbal fight that turned violent early Sunday morning, the Prosecutor's Office said.
A 911 caller told police about a disturbance near Magnolia and Atlantic avenues at 2:23 a.m. Officers found Braithwaite dead from several stab wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Detectives found there was a fight between two groups at a property in the 300 block of Magnolia. One group walking by confronted another sitting on the porch of that residence, after which shouting escalated into a physical altercation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Taylor stabbed Braithwaite and two other people multiple times before running from the area, the Prosecutor's Office said.
