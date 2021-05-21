 Skip to main content
Ventnor police say West Deptford man threatened youth, fought with police
VENTNOR — A West Deptford man faces weapon and assault charges after a physical altercation with police.

At 9:15 p.m. Thursday, a juvenile flagged down Officer Lindsay Sohocky and reported being assaulted and threatened by a man, police said in a news release. The man fled on a bicycle, and additional officers were called to the area.

David Shields Jr., 41, was located in the 100 block of North Dorset Avenue. He did not comply with the officers and was arrested after a brief struggle, police said. While detained, Shields was found to be in possession of a loaded .45-caliber Colt handgun.

Shields was charged with possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and simple assault. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

