 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ventnor police say fugitive stole bicycles
0 comments

Ventnor police say fugitive stole bicycles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

After a two-year delay due to a snag in construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ventnor Square Theatre has opened. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

VENTNOR — Police arrested a city man Wednesday after determining he was a fugitive and had stolen two bicycles.

At 4:08 a.m., Officer Gabriel Henao was patrolling the Boardwalk near Surrey Avenue when he saw a man riding a bicycle and pulling another bicycle. While speaking to the subject, David P. Raza, 42, he discarded drug paraphernalia and fled on foot, police said in a news release. Raza was quickly located and placed into custody.

A warrant check revealed Raza to be a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Further investigation determined both bicycles were stolen from a residence in Ventnor, police said.

Raza was charged with being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Raza was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News