Ventnor police say fugitive stole bicycles

VENTNOR — Police arrested a city man Wednesday after determining he was a fugitive and had stolen two bicycles.
At 4:08 a.m., Officer Gabriel Henao was patrolling the Boardwalk near Surrey Avenue when he saw a man riding a bicycle and pulling another bicycle. While speaking to the subject, David P. Raza, 42, he discarded drug paraphernalia and fled on foot, police said in a news release. Raza was quickly located and placed into custody.
A warrant check revealed Raza to be a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Further investigation determined both bicycles were stolen from a residence in Ventnor, police said.
Raza was charged with being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Raza was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
— Press staff reports
