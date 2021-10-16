Ventnor police say driver hit two parked cars, police vehicle

VENTNOR — A Gloucester County man was arrested Saturday after he hit two parked vehicles and a police car and fled officers, police said.
At 3:25 a.m., Officer Chelsea Burns saw a gold Buick LeSabre strike two parked vehicles in the first block of South Somerset Avenue and leave the scene, Capt. Joe Fussner said in a news release. Burns attempted to pull over the Buick, but the driver refused to stop. He was later identified as Hernan Gorostieta-Hernandez, 26, of Pitman.
Officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and lost sight of the Buick as it drove the wrong way onto Winchester Avenue, police said. A short time later, the vehicle was located by Officer Anthony Vitanza, who attempted to stop it, but Gorostieta-Hernandez again refused to stop. While fleeing, the Buick struck Vitanza's patrol vehicle.
Sgt. Mario Lima then reported that the suspect vehicle was on Atlantic Avenue and stopped at Oxford and Atlantic. Lima attempted to pull the vehicle over, and this time Gorostieta-Hernandez stopped, police said.
Gorostieta-Hernandez was visibly impaired, and several empty bottles of alcoholic beverages were observed inside the Buick, police said. Gorostieta-Hernandez refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and was eventually removed from it. He resisted arrest and eventually was placed into custody by Lima, Vitanza and Burns.
Gorostieta-Hernandez was charged with eluding, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest and refusal to submit to processing, as well as motor vehicle violations including driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. He was transported to the Atlantic County jail.
