Ventnor police say driver hit two parked cars, police vehicle

VENTNOR — A Gloucester County man was arrested Saturday after he hit two parked vehicles and a police car and fled officers, police said.

At 3:25 a.m., Officer Chelsea Burns saw a gold Buick LeSabre strike two parked vehicles in the first block of South Somerset Avenue and leave the scene, Capt. Joe Fussner said in a news release. Burns attempted to pull over the Buick, but the driver refused to stop. He was later identified as Hernan Gorostieta-Hernandez, 26, of Pitman.

Officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and lost sight of the Buick as it drove the wrong way onto Winchester Avenue, police said. A short time later, the vehicle was located by Officer Anthony Vitanza, who attempted to stop it, but Gorostieta-Hernandez again refused to stop. While fleeing, the Buick struck Vitanza's patrol vehicle.

Sgt. Mario Lima then reported that the suspect vehicle was on Atlantic Avenue and stopped at Oxford and Atlantic. Lima attempted to pull the vehicle over, and this time Gorostieta-Hernandez stopped, police said.