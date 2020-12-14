 Skip to main content
Ventnor police dog helps catch car burglary suspect in the act
Ventnor police dog helps catch car burglary suspect in the act

VENTNOR — A police dog helped track a car burglary suspect as he was breaking into a second vehicle, police said Monday.

At 11:04 p.m. Sunday, a resident of Baton Rouge Avenue reported a man burglarizing a vehicle, police said in a news release.

K-9 Officer Marc Franco Jr. and his partner, Joker, responded and tracked the suspect, Malcolm Newton, to Vassar Square, where police say they caught him burglarizing another vehicle.

Newton, 34, of Pleasantville, was charged with eight counts of burglary, six counts of theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

All the vehicles Newton broke into were left unlocked, police said.

— Vincent Jackson

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

