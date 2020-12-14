Ventnor police dog helps apprehend car burglary suspect

VENTNOR — A police dog helped track a car burglary suspect who was in the process of breaking into a second vehicle, police said Monday.
At 11:04 p.m. Sunday, a resident of Baton Rouge Avenue reported a man burglarizing a vehicle, police said in a news release.
K-9 Officer Marc Franco Jr. and his partner, Joker, responded and tracked the suspect, Malcolm Newton, to Vassar Square, where police say they caught him burglarizing another vehicle.

Newton, 34, of Pleasantville, was found to be in possession of proceeds from several other vehicle burglaries in the city, police said.
An investigation by Officer Alec Fendrick determined all the vehicles Newton broke into were left unlocked, police said.
Newton was charged with eight counts of burglary, six counts of theft and possession of burglar's tools. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
