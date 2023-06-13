VENTNOR — Attendees of Saturday's Atlantic City Truck Meet apparently wanted to keep the party going after the event had ended for the day, but police were having none of it.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a large number of trucks in the parking lot of the Ventnor Plaza on Wellington Avenue, where an estimated 400 vehicles and 1,000 people had gathered.

It is presumed these individuals had recently come from the Atlantic City Truck Meet, police said, which had taken place earlier that day at Bader Field and ended about 6 p.m.

Police arrived in the parking lot to monitor the situation. While there, they saw some vehicles begin performing dangerous and reckless maneuvers, the department said in a news release. Officers stopped several vehicles, issuing some citations for reckless driving.

Margate and Atlantic City police arrived to help Ventnor police disperse the group, the vast majority of whom they said were cooperative and compliant.

There were no reported injuries or property damage.

Billed as "The North East's Largest Truck Show" on its website, the Atlantic City Truck Meet took place Saturday and Sunday at Bader Field.