Ventnor police arrest vehicle thief after he runs from officers

Ventnor police, provided
Ventnor police, provided

VENTNOR — A Gloucester County man was arrested Saturday after he stole a car and ran from officers, police said.

At 11:19 a.m., a resident of 5200 Boardwalk contacted police reporting her vehicle stolen overnight from the parking lot of the Regency Towers Condominiums. Officer James Franco found surveillance cameras in the area that showed a man stealing the car about 4 a.m., Chief Joe Fussner said Sunday in a news release.

Later that evening, Sgt. Marc Franco Jr. was on patrol near Weymouth and Winchester avenues when he saw a man who matched the description of the suspect. Sgt. Franco summoned additional officers to the area, and upon attempting to stop the man, he ran. While fleeing, the suspect discarded several items down an alley as well as a bag, Fussner said. After a foot pursuit, the man was located and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Gregory J. Ganski, 22, of Williamstown.

Police said a search of the alley revealed a 9mm handgun, and the bag Ganski threw contained the key to the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later found several blocks from where Sgt. Franco initially saw Ganski and was returned to the owner.

Ganski was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law, forgery, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a weapon by certain persons not permitted to possess. Ganski also had multiple outstanding warrants and was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

