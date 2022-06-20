 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor police arrest teens accused of unlawfully entering apartment

Ventnor Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

VENTNOR — Police chased down two teenagers after they were seen with others exiting an apartment building the group allegedly entered unlawfully.

Officers were already in the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue directing traffic while firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire in the vicinity. A group of officers left the fire scene and drove to the apartment on South Vassar Square to investigate, police said.

Two male suspects were seen exiting a window at the location while others used the property's front door to leave. The suspects then ran in separate directions, police said.

Two 16-year-olds, one from Atlantic City and the other from Clementon, Camden County, were arrested and charged with burglary, resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law. They were released to their guardians' custody pending court.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

