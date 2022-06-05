Ventnor police announce summer drunken-driving checkpoint

VENTNOR — Local police plan to use DWI checkpoints this summer to prevent motorists from driving drunk.
Police said the checkpoint will be set up in "a high-visibility area" to give the impression of a greater risk to intoxicated drivers of being caught.
The checkpoint will be funded by drunk driving enforcement funds, which is money collected by the Municipal Court, in addition to fines levied against people found guilty of driving while intoxicated, Ventnor police wrote on Facebook. Additional funding for the checkpoint has been made available by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Additional officers from out of town will assist with the checkpoint under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, police said.
Officers who have conducted the checkpoints in previous years have reported that more people are using designated drivers, police said.
