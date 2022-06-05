 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ventnor police announce summer drunken-driving checkpoint

  • 0

VENTNOR — Local police plan to use DWI checkpoints this summer to prevent motorists from driving drunk.

Police said the checkpoint will be set up in "a high-visibility area" to give the impression of a greater risk to intoxicated drivers of being caught.

The checkpoint will be funded by drunk driving enforcement funds, which is money collected by the Municipal Court, in addition to fines levied against people found guilty of driving while intoxicated, Ventnor police wrote on Facebook. Additional funding for the checkpoint has been made available by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. 

Additional officers from out of town will assist with the checkpoint under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, police said.

Officers who have conducted the checkpoints in previous years have reported that more people are using designated drivers, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News