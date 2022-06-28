Ventnor officers won't face charges for fatal 2020 shooting

Three Ventnor police officers won't face charges for fatally shooting a 30-year-old Black man in August 2020, a state grand jury ruled Monday.

The officers, Michael Arena, Pierluigi Mancuso and Robert Scarborough, shot 30-year-old Amir Johnson, of Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania, during a confrontation at Wellington and West End avenues Aug. 6.

Police Chief Joseph Fussner could not immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Johnson can be seen on body camera footage released by the state Attorney General's Office a month after the shooting holding a broken glass bottle, demanding the officers shoot him.

The officers tried calming Johnson down, offering him assistance.

Johnson, who had noticeable self-lacerations on his neck, quickly advanced toward the officers with the bottle. After disobeying commands to drop the bottle, the officers fired several rounds at Johnson.

Six shots can be heard on video before Johnson falls to the ground groaning in pain and cursing at officers while they work to handcuff him. He was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, about 6 p.m., about two hours after police responded to calls about Johnson acting erratically in the roadway.

Sarah Johnson, Amir Johnson's cousin, said in a 2021 interview that the 30-year-old was in Atlantic City with friends, trying to enjoy himself following the death of his fiancée.

The Attorney General's Office, as it does with all police-involved shootings, directed its Office of Public Integrity and Accountability to investigate the encounter to determine whether officers' actions were justified.

After testimony from witnesses, presentations of forensic evidence, examinations of body camera footage and reviewing autopsy results, a grand jury completed deliberations Monday and voted “no bill,” finding the officers' actions did not meet the criteria needed for charges to be handed down, the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

State law enables police officers to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it is immediately needed to protect the lives of themselves or others, or if there's an imminent risk of severe injury, according to the Attorney General's Office.

A conflicts check was conducted under the Independent Prosecutor Directive, and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher, the Attorney General's Office said.

Once these investigations finish, OPIA determines whether any principal should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review under the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such necessary actions to ensure the review is completed quickly, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review, the Attorney General's Office said.

