Ventnor man threatened to kill woman in Pleasantville, police say

VENTNOR — A city man was arrested early Thursday after threatening to kill a woman in Pleasantville before fleeing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 12:10 a.m., Pleasantville police notified Ventnor police that a man brandished a gun and threatened to kill a woman, Ventnor police said in a news release. The man, identified as 27-year-old Nazeer Sapp, fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape and may have been headed to an address in the 100 block of North Harvard Avenue in Ventnor.

Officers located the vehicle and saw a man standing outside a nearby residence, police said. When police confirmed it to be Sapp, he was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with two loaded magazines.

Sapp was taken to the Atlantic County jail. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of large capacity magazines and certain persons prohibited from possessing weapons.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.