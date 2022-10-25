Ventnor man charged with sharing child porn

MAYS LANDING — A Ventnor man has been charged in connection to child pornography distribution over social media, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.
Michael Heiler, 51, was arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Heiler was arrested after the Department of Homeland Security Investigations informed the Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of inappropriate content being shared on a peer-to-peer network file-sharing service.
Both agencies investigated and identified Heiler as their suspect, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Heiler is charged with a second-degree offense in reference to the distribution of child abuse images via a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform and third-degree possession of child abuse images, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.