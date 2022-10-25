 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor man charged with sharing child porn

Michael Heiler, 51, of Ventnor

MAYS LANDING — A Ventnor man has been charged in connection to child pornography distribution over social media, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

Michael Heiler, 51, was arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Heiler was arrested after the Department of Homeland Security Investigations informed the Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of inappropriate content being shared on a peer-to-peer network file-sharing service.

Both agencies investigated and identified Heiler as their suspect, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Heiler is charged with a second-degree offense in reference to the distribution of child abuse images via a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform and third-degree possession of child abuse images, the Prosecutor's Office said.

