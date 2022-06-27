 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor man charged with luring

Ventnor Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

VENTNOR CITY — A 55-year-old city man is charged with luring and enticing a child by various means after police say he arranged for a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be a teenager.

Joseph Manzoni was arrested June 22, police said Monday. He has not been given a scheduled first court appearance, according to municipal court records.

Police were notified by an unidentified person last month that Manzoni agreed to meet them at a pre-arranged location for sex.

Manzoni was communicating with the individual online and believed the subject to be 15 years old, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

