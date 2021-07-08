Ventnor man charged with assaulting Rutgers football player

MARGATE — A Ventnor man has been charged for his involvement in a fight that injured Carnell Davis, a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, the Margate Police Department announced.
Alexander A. Defano, 26, has been charged with one count of simple assault after a Fourth of July game of beach football turned physical.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Margate City Fire Department's ambulance responded to the beach block of Essex Avenue for a report of a male, who was identified as Davis, that had fallen and suffered a split lip.
Due to the "serious nature" of Davis' injuries, Margate Police launched an investigation into the circumstances, police said.
According to witness accounts from people at the scene, Davis and Defano were playing football when they began to have a verbal altercation.
Both men decided to leave the beach to continue the altercation, which then turned physical.
Cell phone video of the incident revealed that Defano struck Davis in the face, causing Davis to fall and hit his head on the pavement.
After being treated at the scene and refusing transport to the hospital, Davis was eventually taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released on Tuesday.
Davis played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Absegami High School in Galloway. The wide receiver then transferred to St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township for his junior year. He played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.
Defano will make his first court appearance at the Margate City Municipal Court on July 26.
