 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ventnor man charged with assaulting Rutgers football player
0 comments
top story

Ventnor man charged with assaulting Rutgers football player

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County News

MARGATE — A Ventnor man has been charged for his involvement in a fight that injured Carnell Davis, a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, the Margate Police Department announced.

Alexander A. Defano, 26, has been charged with one count of simple assault after a Fourth of July game of beach football turned physical.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Margate City Fire Department's ambulance responded to the beach block of Essex Avenue for a report of a male, who was identified as Davis, that had fallen and suffered a split lip.

Due to the "serious nature" of Davis' injuries, Margate Police launched an investigation into the circumstances, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to witness accounts from people at the scene, Davis and Defano were playing football when they began to have a verbal altercation.

Both men decided to leave the beach to continue the altercation, which then turned physical.

Cell phone video of the incident revealed that Defano struck Davis in the face, causing Davis to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

After being treated at the scene and refusing transport to the hospital, Davis was eventually taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released on Tuesday.

Davis played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Absegami High School in Galloway. The wide receiver then transferred to St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township for his junior year. He played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.

Defano will make his first court appearance at the Margate City Municipal Court on July 26. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa raises flood threat for the New York metro area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Putting a tornado risk in context

Putting a tornado risk in context

  • Updated

The threats for tornado can bring fear. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that while we all need to vigiling for one, only a small few ever actu…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News