Ventnor man charged with assaulting Rutgers football player in Margate

MARGATE — A Ventnor man has been arrested for his involvement in a fight that injured a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, police said Thursday.

Alexander A. Defano, 26, was charged with one count of simple assault after a Fourth of July game of beach football turned physical.

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Margate City Fire Department's ambulance responded to the beach block of Essex Avenue for a report of a man, identified as Rutgers wide receiver Carnell Davis, who had fallen and suffered a split lip, police said.

Due to the "serious nature" of Davis' injuries, police launched an investigation into the circumstances.

According to witness accounts, Davis and Defano were playing football when they got into a verbal altercation, police said. Both men decided to leave the beach to continue the altercation, which then turned physical.

Cellphone video of the incident revealed that Defano struck Davis in the face, causing Davis to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

After being treated at the scene and refusing transport to the hospital, Davis was eventually taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released Tuesday.