ATLANTIC CITY — A Ventnor man was arrested Tuesday morning for stealing from a store and stabbing an employee with a knife, police said.
Officers Moustafa Maarouf and James Eckert were dispatched to a convenience store in the 400 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 8:48 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said Wednesday in a news release. Upon arrival, the officers were flagged down by several witnesses reporting a disturbance inside the store.
The officers entered the store and saw Jason Hill being held down by two store employees. The officers learned Hill had attempted to steal an item when he was confronted by an employee. A physical confrontation ensued, at which time Hill stabbed the employee with a knife, police said.
The employee was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Hill, 42, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
