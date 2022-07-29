 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor man accused of arranging to meet 15-year-old for sex

VENTNOR — A city man was arrested Friday after police found he'd arranged to meet for sex with someone he believed to be 15 years old.

At 4:03 p.m. Friday, police received a report from someone who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a man with the purpose of having sex with him, Chief Joe Fussner said in a news release. Edwin M. Perez, 33, had been communicating with this subject through an online app, where Perez believed the subject to be 15.

After a brief investigation, Perez was arrested by Patrolman Raymond Aiuto and charged with luring and enticing a child by various means. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

