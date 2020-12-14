Ventnor K9 helps apprehend car burglary suspect

VENTNOR — K9 Joker helped track a car burglary suspect, who was in the process of allegedly breaking into a second motor vehicle, city police said.

At 11:04 p.m. Sunday, a resident of South Block of Baton Rouge Avenue contacted the police reporting a male burglarizing a vehicle, according to information released by police Monday.

Police responded into the area and confirmed that a burglary to a vehicle had just occurred, police said.

K9 Officer Marc Franco Jr. and his K9 partner, Joker, responded to the area and conducted a track searching for the accused, police said. The track by K9 Joker led officers to the South Block of Vassar Square where officers encountered the accused, Malcom Newton, who was actively burglarizing another motor vehicle, police said.

Newton, 34, of Pleasantville, was found to be in possession of additional property that was later determined to be proceeds from several other motor vehicle burglaries in the city, police said.

The investigation by Officer Alec Fendrick determined that all the vehicles that were entered by Newton were left unlocked, police said.