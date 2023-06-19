VENTNOR — The city code enforcement office is closed Monday while investigators probe "discrepancies" in its records, city officials said.

The issues were found over the past several days by the city's Finance Department, city officials said in a news release.

The nature of the discrepancies was not released Monday.

City officials said they're not commenting on the matter further because of the ongoing probe.

"We will work to keep disruptions in service to a minimum while we work on this matter," city officials said.

The city's other municipal offices were not affected by the investigation Monday, Assistant to the City Clerk Cinthia Fiorentino said.

The code enforcement office was expected to reopen Tuesday.

A message left on the office's phone said no inspections or permits will be conducted or issued Monday.

The office oversees construction permitting and inspection material. It operates under the uniform construction code under the state Department of Community Affairs.

The DCA did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.