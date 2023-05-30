Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Gloucester County man will serve five years in prison for carrying a gun at the Jersey Shore without a permit, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson sentenced David Shields, 44, of West Deptford, on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and obstruction of justice, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The sentencing comes two years after Shields was arrested in Ventnor when he was found with a handgun illegally.

Police were flagged down by a juvenile on May 13, 2021, reporting they were threatened by Shields before he fled on a bicycle. Officers approached Shields, who refused to comply with their orders, at one point fighting police. An officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Shields was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber Colt handgun that he did not have a permit to carry, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He was initially charged with possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and simple assault.

Shields also was ordered to pay restitution for the officer's injuries.