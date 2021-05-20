Ventnor crash injures four, police say

VENTNOR — Four people were injured last Friday when an SUV and a pickup truck collided, police said.
At 11:31 a.m., a 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Rohama Imran, 18, of Brigantine, was traveling east on Ventnor Avenue. A 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Samuel Horn, 53, of Margate, was traveling south on Dorset Avenue approaching Ventnor Avenue. Police determined Horn failed to observe a red traffic signal, entered the intersection and collided with the Nissan.
Imran and her rear passenger, Isbah Mussaddiq, 28, of Atlantic City, sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by Ventnor firefighters, police said in a news release Thursday. Horn sustained minor injuries and was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point by Margate firefighters. Nissan front seat passenger Mohammad Luqman, 74, of Atlantic City, sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene by Ventnor firefighters and refused transport.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene, police said. The road was partially closed for about an hour.
Horn was issued a summons for failure to observe traffic signal.
