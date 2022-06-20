Ventnor City police arrest teenagers accused of unlawfully entering apartment

VENTNOR CITY — A pair of teenagers were chased down by police officers after they were seen with other subjects exiting an apartment building the group allegedly entered unlawfully.

Police were already in the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue, directing traffic while firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire in the vicinity. A group of officers left the fire scene and drove to the apartment unit on South Vassar Square to investigate, police said.

Two male subjects were seen exiting a window at the location while others used the property's front door to leave. The subjects then fled on foot in separate directions, police said.

Two 16-year-olds, one from Atlantic City and the other from Clementon, Camden County, were arrested and charged with burglary, resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law. They were released to their guardian's custody and were given a future court date, police said.

Police did not say if property from inside the apartment was stolen or if the subjects damaged the building's interior.

