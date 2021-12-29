 Skip to main content
Vandalism reported at N.J. Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May
The New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May said Wednesday afternoon that it was the victim of vandalism.

Staff discovered the incident occurred over the weekend. Photos posted to the center's Facebook page show graffiti and damage to boats, storage sheds, golf cars, signs with information about the wildlife, damage inside a recreation area and more.

The center, in a direct message on Facebook, said its social media post helped figure out who was responsible.

"Very young kids doing stupid stuff. We are working with the parents and police to figure out a plan," the center said.

The center is requesting assistance in cleaning the damage and donations. It also plans to alert the public about future community cleanup days.

"We will need a lot of elbow grease, cleaning and painting to occur before we can reopen this spring," the center wrote on social media.

Anyone who wants to lend a hand or donate cleaning and painting supplies is asked to contact center director Gretchen Whitman at 609-427-3045 or by email at gretchen.whitman@njaudubon.org.

N.J Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May, located on 1600 Delaware Avenue along Cape May Harbor, was founded in 1992 and provides hands-on activities and education for people of all ages about marine science, natural history and environmental programs.

The center includes the Trucksess Welcome Center, a three-story observation tower, indoor observation lounge, three classrooms, exhibit aquaria, a small gift shop and multiple themed display gardens.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

