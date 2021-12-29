Vandalism reported at Cape May nature center

Some of the damage reported by New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May on Wednesday.
CAPE MAY — New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May said Wednesday afternoon that it was the victim of vandalism.
Staff discovered the incident occurred over the weekend. Photos posted to the center's Facebook page show graffiti and damage to boats, storage sheds, golf carts, signs with information about the wildlife, damage inside a recreation area and more.
The center, in a direct message on Facebook, said its social media post helped figure out who was responsible.
"Very young kids doing stupid stuff. We are working with the parents and police to figure out a plan," the center said.
The center is requesting assistance in cleaning the damage and donations. It also plans to alert the public about future community cleanup days.
"We will need a lot of elbow grease, cleaning and painting to occur before we can reopen this spring," the center wrote on social media.
Anyone who wants to lend a hand or donate cleaning and painting supplies can contact center Director Gretchen Whitman at 609-427-3045 or
gretchen.whitman@njaudubon.org.
