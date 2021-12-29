 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandalism reported at Cape May nature center
0 comments
top story

Vandalism reported at Cape May nature center

{{featured_button_text}}

Tornadoes, weather whiplash and a winter that resembled some sense of normalcy are just some of what made 2021's weather memorable in South Jersey. However, we only have to turn to our neighbors in the northern half of the state to see that it could have been much worse. The Press' coverage area, consisting formally of Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, saw five tornadoes in 2021. The rest of the state saw eight.  A Groundhog Day nor'easter brought strong winds, coastal flooding and some snow. While the northern half of the state was buried in near the largest snowstorm in recorded history.  Then, there was Ida. The Press' coverage area had only rain showers and very humid air. For the rest of the state, tornadoes and massive, record-setting flooding brought approximately 30 deaths, the most since Superstorm Sandy and one of the most in the state's recorded history. Here are the top ten most notable weather events of 2021.

CAPE MAY — New Jersey Audubon's Nature Center of Cape May said Wednesday afternoon that it was the victim of vandalism.

Staff discovered the incident occurred over the weekend. Photos posted to the center's Facebook page show graffiti and damage to boats, storage sheds, golf carts, signs with information about the wildlife, damage inside a recreation area and more.

The center, in a direct message on Facebook, said its social media post helped figure out who was responsible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Very young kids doing stupid stuff. We are working with the parents and police to figure out a plan," the center said.

The center is requesting assistance in cleaning the damage and donations. It also plans to alert the public about future community cleanup days.

"We will need a lot of elbow grease, cleaning and painting to occur before we can reopen this spring," the center wrote on social media.

Anyone who wants to lend a hand or donate cleaning and painting supplies can contact center Director Gretchen Whitman at 609-427-3045 or gretchen.whitman@njaudubon.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News