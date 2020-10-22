 Skip to main content
Upper Township member of Philadelphia crime family sentenced for selling drugs
An Upper Township man, who is linked to a Philadelphia crime family, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for distributing about 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin and/or fentanyl, according to federal court documents.

Joseph Servidio, who goes by “Joey Electric,” 60, of the Marmora section of the township,  previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including more than 50 grams of crystal meth. 

Law enforcement sources identified Servidio as a member of La Cosa Nostra, the Mafia, according to a news release.

Servidio distributed pills that contained heroin and/or fentanyl along with conspirator Carl Chianese. The pills were stamped with markings similar to those of prescription opioid pills  Servidio and Chianese were involved in the distribution of multiple-ounce quantities of crystal meth and sold both the pills and crystal meth on multiple occasions to an FBI undercover agent. In total, Servidio sold more than 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin and about 300 grams of crystal meth.

Chianese, 80, was sentenced in March 2020 to 10 years in prison and ordered to forfeit a firearm and cash as part of his sentence. Salvatore Piccolo, 68, another member of the Philadelphia crime family who sold crystal meth to the FBI undercover agent, was sentenced in November 2019 to 150 months in prison.

In addition to his prison term, Servidio was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

