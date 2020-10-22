Upper Township member of Philadelphia crime family sentenced for selling drugs

An Upper Township man, who is linked to a Philadelphia crime family, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for distributing about 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin and/or fentanyl, according to federal court documents.

Joseph Servidio, who goes by “Joey Electric,” 60, of the Marmora section of the township, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including more than 50 grams of crystal meth.

Law enforcement sources identified Servidio as a member of La Cosa Nostra, the Mafia, according to a news release.

Servidio distributed pills that contained heroin and/or fentanyl along with conspirator Carl Chianese. The pills were stamped with markings similar to those of prescription opioid pills Servidio and Chianese were involved in the distribution of multiple-ounce quantities of crystal meth and sold both the pills and crystal meth on multiple occasions to an FBI undercover agent. In total, Servidio sold more than 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin and about 300 grams of crystal meth.