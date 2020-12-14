 Skip to main content
Upper Township woman charged with DWI after driving car into bay in Avalon
Avalon Police Department

Avalon Police Department

AVALON — An Upper Township woman was charged with drunken driving after her car jumped a curb and went into the bay, police said Monday.

At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, Patrolman Lucas Hill saw a 2011 black Volkswagen Jetta driving west erratically in the 200 block of 29th Street with no lights on, police said.

As Hill proceeded toward the vehicle to conduct a motor vehicle stop, he watched as the car traveled through the stop sign at 29th and Ocean Drive without stopping, jumped the curb and went through a vacant grass lot and into the bay, police said.

The Jetta came to a stop with the front tires in the water while the rear of the vehicle lay trapped in the mud, police said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with Hill’s assistance, police said.

Driver Lauren MacFarlane, 26, of the Seaville section of Upper Township, was treated at the scene by Avalon EMS for minor injuries but refused additional treatment, police said.

MacFarlane was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, having no headlights and failure to observe a stop sign.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

