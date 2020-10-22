 Skip to main content
Upper Township member of Philadelphia crime family sentenced for selling drugs
top story

An Upper Township man linked to a Philadelphia crime family was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for distributing about 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin and/or fentanyl, federal court documents show.

Joseph Servidio, aka “Joey Electric,” 60, of the Marmora section of the township, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including more than 50 grams of crystal meth. 

Servidio distributed the drugs along with co-conspirator Carl Chianese, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. The pills were stamped with markings similar to those of prescription opioid pills. Servidio and Chianese sold both the pills and the meth on multiple occasions to an undercover FBI agent. In total, Servidio sold more than 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin and about 300 grams of crystal meth.

Chianese, 80, was sentenced in March to 10 years in prison and ordered to forfeit a firearm and cash. Salvatore Piccolo, 68, another member of the Philadelphia crime family who sold crystal meth to the undercover FBI agent, was sentenced in November 2019 to 150 months in prison.

In addition to his prison term, Servidio was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

