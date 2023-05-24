CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Upper Township man last week admitted causing a hit-and-run crash that killed an Ocean View woman last year.
Hugo Maucher, 51, pleaded guilty May 17 to leaving the scene of a fatal accident before Judge J. Christopher Gibson, according to a Cape May County Superior Court filing.
The plea would carry a 10-year prison sentence and a $150,000 fine.
Under the agreement, prosecutors would drop a charge for violating a law intended to protect public health and safety, recklessly causing death, the filing says.
Maucher was indicted in March in the fatal crash that killed Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, on Dec. 29.
Prosecutors say Maucher was traveling home from his job at Corinthian Yacht Club in Cape May when, on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane, his car hit Straubmuller.
The vehicle continued past the scene, prompting a hunt by State Police, who issued a suspect sketch and said they were searching for a possible Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Straubmuller was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
