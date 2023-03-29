CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Cape May County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Upper Township man who fatally struck a pedestrian last year.

Hugo M. Maucher, 51, was indicted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and knowingly violating a law intended to protect the public health and safety, recklessly causing death, state court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said on Wednesday.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 19.

Maucher was charged in the death of Marjorie Staubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, whom police say he struck with his vehicle on Stagecoach Road on Dec. 29, 2022.

His indictment hearing was heard by Cape May County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson, who also ordered Maucher detained in January.

Assistant Cape May County Prosecutor Dara Paley said during Maucher's detention hearing that he was on his way home from work at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May when the struck Staubmuller on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane.

Police responded there at about 6:28 p.m., finding her lying in the northbound lane.

She was later flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told State Police they saw a man, possibly in his 50s, leaving the scene in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Maucher owns a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle description, according to Maucher's affidavit.