Upper Township man charged in fatal pedestrian hit-run

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police have arrested a township man in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Ocean View woman last week.

Hugo M. Maucher is accused of hitting Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, with his SUV before driving away, leaving her beside the road. 

Maucher is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, Trooper Charles Marchan said Wednesday.

State Police announced Maucher's arrest Tuesday but did not provide his identity until a day later.

Straubmuller was on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 29 when she was struck. Witnesses told State Police they saw a man, possibly in his 50s, leaving the scene in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Maucher drives a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle description, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Maucher turned himself into State Police in Woodbine on Tuesday and is being represented by defense attorney John Tumelty, the affidavit states. Tumelty called the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday, telling authorities he was representing Maucher. Arrangements were then made for Maucher to surrender to police.

Funeral services for Straubmuller are set for Friday at Godfrey Funeral Home in the Palermo section of the township, according to her obituary.

Straubmuller was left lying in Stagecoach Road's northbound lane, showing significant signs of trauma, the affidavit states. She was taken to an area nearby in Marmora, where a helicopter transported her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

She was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m. at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Straubmuller was born in Somers Point, attending Ocean City High School before she became a secretary in the Dennis Township school system, her obituary states. 

A fan of gardening, cooking and the beach, Straubmuller became a real estate agent, which is how she met her husband, Richard. The couple married on June 5, 1965, raising three sons in Upper Township, her obituary states.

Police sketch

 State Police, provided

