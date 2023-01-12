Upper Township man charged in fatal hit-run crash will remain in jail

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Upper Township man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident will remain in jail, Cape May County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson ruled Thursday.

Hugo M. Maucher, 50, turned himself into police five days after striking and killing Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, on Stagecoach Road on Dec. 29.

Maucher is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Gibson reached his decision because the state presented sufficient evidence to show Maucher left Straubmuller in the roadway after the crash, finding he may be a risk to the public. Maucher is due back in court for a pre-indictment hearing Feb. 15.

"Instead of stopping, he continued his dangerous driving and left this elderly grandmother in the road to die alone," Cape May County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley said before the court.

Maucher's detention hearing was postponed twice last week, with the prosecution citing a need to gather materials to present their case.

Maucher appeared in court, seated beside his attorney, John Tumelty, looking at the floor as he listened to both his lawyer and prosecutors weigh their arguments for and against his detainment.

Paley said Seaville Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Schaffer alerted State Police to a Miller Lite bottle found at the crash site.

"Chief Schaffer then radioed in that he was going to advise that the driver was possibly under the influence of alcohol because he saw a beer bottle in the roadway," Paley said.

The prosecution said Maucher was returning home from his job at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May when he struck Straubmuller.

State Police responded to Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. after the crash was reported, finding Straubmuller lying in the northbound lane significantly injured, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Troopers arrived to find first responders had marked in the roadway with cones a winter hat, shoes, damaged glasses and blood, Paley said.

Straubmuller was flown by helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

State Police released a sketch of their suspect, a composite based on the accounts of witnesses who said the driver who hit Straubmuller briefly exited the vehicle before taking off, Paley said.

State Police also logged a partial license plate number based on witness accounts, Paley said.

Witnesses told State Police they saw a man, possibly in his 50s, leaving the scene in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. Maucher owns a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle description, according to the affidavit.

"We're still conducting our investigation and attempting to gather additional information as to the situation prior to the crash," Paley told Gibson.

After the crash, Maucher contacted Tumelty, wanting to turn himself into police. Despite the potential legal consequences, Maucher went ahead with that decision, Tumelty said in arguing for his client's release.

"He made his decision before he called me Friday morning because he told me immediately that he wanted to turn himself in," Tumelty told Gibson.

Police found footage of Maucher at a local McDonald's before the crash happened. McDonald's packaging was also found at the crash site, Paley said.

Paley argued that no amount of monetary bail could safeguard the public or judicial process if Maucher were released from the Cape May County jail, where he has been held after first arriving at State Police headquarters in Woodbine on Jan. 3, his affidavit said.

She added Maucher had no regard for human life because he left Straubmuller on the road to die.

"He only cared about saving himself," Paley said.