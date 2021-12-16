Upper Deerfield woman among 11 arrested in Salem drug ring

An Upper Deerfield Township woman was among 11 people indicted Wednesday in an alleged drug ring based in Salem, the state Attorney General's Office said.

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck on Thursday announced the indictment of the alleged head, supplier and other associates in a drug ring that allegedly dealt heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl in Salem.

The charges stem from a 10-month investigation led by State Police and the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau that led to arrests in October. Authorities seized two handguns, an assault firearm, more than 17 ounces of crack cocaine, 17 ounces of suspected heroin and 6 ounces of fentanyl, Bruck said in a news release.

“This operation resulted in the takedown of a drug ring that was allegedly distributing some of the most highly addictive and deadly narcotics sold on the streets, and as a result of the drug and gun seizures, there will undoubtedly be a positive impact on Salem City and its surrounding communities,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.