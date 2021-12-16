Upper Deerfield woman among 11 arrested in Salem drug ring

An Upper Deerfield Township woman was among 11 people indicted Wednesday in an alleged drug ring based in Salem, the state Attorney General's Office said.
Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck on Thursday announced the indictment of the alleged head, supplier and other associates in a drug ring that allegedly dealt heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl in Salem.
The charges stem from a 10-month investigation led by State Police and the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau that led to arrests in October. Authorities seized two handguns, an assault firearm, more than 17 ounces of crack cocaine, 17 ounces of suspected heroin and 6 ounces of fentanyl, Bruck said in a news release.
“This operation resulted in the takedown of a drug ring that was allegedly distributing some of the most highly addictive and deadly narcotics sold on the streets, and as a result of the drug and gun seizures, there will undoubtedly be a positive impact on Salem City and its surrounding communities,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.
Jerome Armstead, aka “Worldwide,” 47, of Salem, who allegedly ran the drug set, was indicted on conspiracy and drug offenses. When search warrants were executed Oct. 8, investigators seized a handgun in an area in close proximity to the Elm Street residence where Armstead allegedly hid contraband. As a result, he also was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine.
The following defendants were also indicted on conspiracy and drug charges:
• Kunta K. Reeves, 43, of Carneys Point
• William Burden, 48, of Trenton
• Deborah Derricott, 55, of Upper Deerfield Township
• Kaleb Morris, 18, of Salem
• Damyja Noel, 20, of Salem
• Ronnell Booker, 44, of Salem
• Jake Saxton, 43, of Salem
• Arthur Armstead, 50, of Salem
• Artaj Northrop, 26, of Salem
• Monique Noel, 39, of Salem
Burden was allegedly one of Jerome Armstead’s suppliers and also faces weapons offenses in connection with a search of his home Oct. 1, when police uncovered a blank gun, cocaine and marijuana. As a result, Burden and his live-in girlfriend, Derricott, were also indicted on possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Members of the State Police and U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Morris on an outstanding warrant for a firearms offense. Investigators seized additional drugs, a handgun and ammunition from his residence. As a result, Morris and Noel were also charged with weapons offenses including possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine.
Detective Michael Cresci of the State Police Intelligence and Criminal Enterprise Section, Violent and Organized Crime Control South Bureau and Crime Suppression South Unit led the investigation. The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Salem Police Department, Salem County Prosecutor's Office, Bridgeton Police Department, Carneys Point Police Department, Salem County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office assisted.
