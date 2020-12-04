UPDATE: Snapchat bomb threat at Galloway Township Middle School found not credible

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A bomb threat shared on the social media app Snapchat early Friday sparked an emergency response at Galloway Township Middle School and led to students sheltering in place at the school as police investigated.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Superintendent Annette Giaquinto said a student was overheard talking about the social media post that contained the threat and it was reported to the administration by a teacher.

"The student was interviewed, and then we enacted our Bomb Threat Emergency Response Plan in coordination with the Galloway Township Police Department including (School Resource Officer Paul) Dooner, who is on site, and Chief (Donna A.) Higbee," Giaquinto said.

Galloway police posted on their social media accounts about 10:20 a.m. Friday that they were assisting school personnel and that the threat did not seem credible.

"The students are safe, and there is no danger," Lt. Christopher McGinty said.

Giaquinto said the shelter-in-place protocol is recommended by the state Department of Emergency Management.