Union agrees to return bus drivers' dues taken after their resignation

CAMDEN — A group of South Jersey Transportation bus drivers will see union dues returned to them after reaching a settlement in a lawsuit filed against the collective bargaining unit.

The lawsuit filed in May claimed the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 198 deducted union fees without the drivers' authorization after Jan. 1, 2022.

The drivers before that date provided resignation letters to the union, asking that their dues not be taken from their pay after that date, according to the lawsuit.

The settlement mandates that the union return an undisclosed amount of fees to Tyron Foxworth, Doris Hamilton, Karen Burdett, Karen Hairston, Ted Lively, Arlene Gibson, and Stanley Burke. Interest will also be added.

Local 196, through the settlement, also agrees to not demand or seize any dues from the drivers moving forward, according to a news release from National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.

The seven drivers, who all live in Atlantic, Camden and Cumberland counties, were given free legal representation from the organization's attorneys.

The drivers worked for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which manages the Atlantic City Expressway and Atlantic City International Airport.

SJTA spokesperson Kimberly Testa said the Authority has no comment on the settlement.

The drivers agreed to voluntarily dismiss the case from federal court Wednesday, according to court records.

Annmarie Pinarski and Steven Weismann represented Local 196 in the case, according to court records.

Neither immediately responded to a request for comment on Thursday.

The drivers contended their First Amendment rights were violated under Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In the opinion delivered by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, the court ruled Illinois law violated free speech by requiring public employees to subsidize a union, even if the worker chooses not to join and strongly objects to the positions the union takes in collective bargaining and related activities.

The opinion also declared a First Amendment violation of conditions that force public sector workers to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment, adding that union officials can only remove paycheck compensation from a public sector employee who has voluntarily waived his or her Janus rights.

“IFPTE union officials acted like the First Amendment Janus rights of Mr. Foxworth and his colleagues did not even exist," Foundation President Mark Mix said in a written statement. "They ignored the drivers’ clear requests to cut off financial support of union activities, all under the guise of a dues policy to which union officials had never gotten workers’ consent."

The Foundation said the drivers' lawsuit is one of multiple it has won in the case of Janus rights.