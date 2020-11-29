Two years after approval, ShotSpotter paying dividends in Pleasantville

Riggin said an early example underscored the technology’s value.

“We had what would have gone as an unreported shots-fired incident that resulted in an arrest, a gun recovery and an eventual conviction,” he said. “Because no one even called, we would not have even investigated this, let alone been able to recover evidence and make an arrest.

“Those kinds of wins are the sort of thing that drives cops. Closing one case makes you want to close the next case. If you’re constantly striking out and responding to vague incidents of shots fired in a general area, you’re not finding the shell casings (and) you’re not getting the witnesses because they’re gone by the time you find the scene. It undermines your motivation to go out there and get it done because you’re just spinning your wheels.”

Caplan’s point about the technology not resulting in fewer incidents is holding true in the city’s case, but police believe there’s a reason for that. The city had 47 instances of shots fired between March 1 and July 31 in 2019. In the same time period this year, that number went up to 58, marking a 23% increase. Capt. Matt Hartman, who provided the statistics, said an increase is not uncommon within the first year of a city getting ShotSpotter because it catches incidents the department may have otherwise missed due to lack of reporting.