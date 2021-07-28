Two teens arrested in North Wildwood on assault charges

NORTH WILDWOOD — Two teenage boys have turned themselves in for an assault that occurred July 4, police said Wednesday.
The boys, ages 15 and 16 and both from Philadelphia, were arrested Tuesday at the Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy.
Police said they were investigating an assault of two juveniles that occurred near Seventh Avenue and JFK Boulevard. One of the juveniles had been identified, and assistance from the public was requested to identify the other.
Both were processed and released to their parents pending court, police said in a news release.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
