Two teenagers arrested in connection with home burglaries in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Whitesboro teenager and a Wildwood teenager were arrested on multiple counts of burglary in connection with two residential burglaries in the Anglesea section of the city, according to police.

North Wildwood Patrol Officers responded to two residences in the Anglesea section of North Wildwood in regard to residential burglaries, police said.

Several alcoholic beverages, a wallet and a small amount of cash were taken from the residences.

After an investigation by Detective Joseph Kopetsky, both Naishon Price, 18, of Wildwood, and Anthony Young, 19, of Whitesboro were arrested and charged last week with multiple counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy.

Young was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center (CMCCC) and Price was already in the custody of CMCCC.

