Two shot, one fatally, in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating two shootings, one fatal, that took place Friday.
At 10:28 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Vine Street for a report of shots fired and found Tyrese J. McNair, who had been shot multiple times in the chest, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. First responders pronounced McNair, 21, of Vine Street, dead at the scene.
Officers found another 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen and arm at Hampton and Giles streets. The victim was transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was listed in critical condition, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities are investigating. Anyone with information can share tips at ccpo.tips or bpd.tips. Information can be shared anonymously.
— Press staff reports
