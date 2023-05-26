Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two Atlantic County men were sentenced this month on charges that they used fake deeds to defraud real estate investors.

Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City, received three years in prison for theft by deception, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Friday. Toelk's business partner, Keith Smith, 60, an attorney from Egg Harbor Township, received five years' probation.

Prosecutors said the duo, through the fake documents, defrauded investors of about $580,000. The courts ordered the men to pay that amount in restitution.

Investigators found Toelk, also known as Richard Donato, and Smith crafted at least 20 fraudulent deeds for real estate in Atlantic City, filing them with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office from November 2018 through January 2019.

“Buyers placed their trust in these two defendants and handed over large sums of money to them, after being deceived by this elaborate fraud, complete with convincing-looking fake documents. But they were betrayed and taken advantage of,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “Through the work of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, this scheme unraveled, and through these plea agreements, the victims now have an opportunity to recover their losses.”

Toelk's defense attorney motioned to have his guilty plea withdrawn, a request denied by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor.

Toelk kept some deeds for himself while marketing and selling others to investors in New York City and Philadelphia, the Attorney General's Office said.

Most of the fraudulent deeds were for properties owned by the city.

Under the scheme, the pair transferred ownership of the various properties, sometimes for $1, from the rightful owners to limited liability companies owned by the men.

One parcel included city-owned land near the Boardwalk worth more than $1 million.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Both men agreed in February during their plea hearing to be jointly liable for the returns.

“These defendants manufactured an illegitimate paper trail and filed it with the county to make this charade seem believable,” state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Executive Director Thomas J. Eicher said in a statement. “They claimed public property as their own in order to line their pockets, victimizing their unwitting buyers and the Atlantic City government."