Two Rio Grande residents charged with meth distribution
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two Rio Grande residents are accused of distributing methamphetamine, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Branden Manyak, 27, and Niki Kelley, 29, were arrested after an investigation targeting alleged drug distribution by Manyak throughout Cape May County, Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement.

The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant Thursday at Manyak’s home in the 3000 block of Shunpike Road, Sutherland said. Authorities recovered distribution levels of meth along with packing materials consistent with meth distribution.

Manyak and Kelley both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution within 500 feet of a certain public place, Sutherland said. They were sent to the Cape May County jail.

Ian Harris, 40, of the Rio Grande section of the township, also was arrested as part of the investigation, Sutherland said. Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and released on a summons pending court.

The prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Township police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration participated in the investigation.

— Vincent Jackson

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

