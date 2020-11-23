Two Rio Grande residents arrested for methamphetamine distribution

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two residents of the Rio Grande section of Middle Township were arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, according to news released by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Monday.

The arrests of Branden Manyak, 27, and Niki Kelley, 29, were the result of an investigation targeting the narcotics distribution activities of Manyak throughout Cape May County, said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland in a written statement.

On Nov. 19, a Superior Court search warrant was executed by the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team at Manyak's residence, located on the 3000 block of Shunpike Road in Rio Grande, Sutherland said.

As a result of this investigation, distribution levels of methamphetamine along with packing materials consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine were recovered at his residence, Sutherland said.

Manyak and Kelley both were charged with — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution within 500 feet of certain public place, Sutherland said. Manyak and Kelley were processed and lodged in the Cape May County Jail, he said.