Two plead guilty to charges in South Jersey prescription fraud case

CAMDEN — Two South Jersey men Thursday were the latest to plead guilty to defrauding state and local health benefits programs through claims for needless medications.

John Sher, 40, of Margate, and Christopher Broccoli, 50, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, were each charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Sher, a Margate firefighter, and Broccoli could each spend up to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or losses from their offenses, when they are sentenced.

Sher is expected to be sentenced Dec. 5 and Broccoli Dec. 6, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said in a news release.

Sher and Broccoli are two of the five men arrested in March 2019 for their roles in a $50 million prescription fraud scheme used to secure large payouts for compounded medications provided by state health benefits plans.

The first set of charges in the scheme was announced in 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records in several shore towns, Margate included.

Prosecutors alleged a group of public employees had been recruited to obtain prescriptions for medically unnecessary compounded medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds acquired generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

More than 45 people were initially charged in the case, with 30 pleading guilty and three having been sentenced.

William Hickman, a 43-year-old pharmacy sales representative, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to being the conspiracy leader. He originally pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Hickman and his wife, Sarah, were at the forefront of the scheme.

As a part of Hickman's plea deal, his wife's charges will be dropped once she pays back her debts, according to a previous report.