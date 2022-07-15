Two out-of-state contractors sentenced for theft following Sandy

Two out-of-state contractors who previously owned businesses that operated in Ocean and Monmouth counties in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy were sentenced Friday on theft charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, and Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, had pleaded guilty to identical charges of theft by failure to make required disposition.

Billhimer said Bishop and Rueda each stole funds through contractor businesses they operated between October 2014 and May 2017 in the aftermath of Sandy.

Bishop, who pleaded guilty May 6, was ordered to pay $178,425 in restitution to his victims, and Rueda, who pleaded guilty May 9, was ordered to pay $542,800 in restitution.

Investigators found Bishop and Rueda formed John Paul Building LLC in November 2012, weeks after the storm wreaked havoc along the Jersey Shore and elsewhere on the East Coast.

Nonprofit recommends limiting coastal building in flood-prone areas LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey could limit building in areas that are expected to f…

Six homeowners throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties entered into contracts with John Paul Building LLC to repair their homes following the storm, Billhimer said in a news release. Collectively, the homeowners paid the two men more than $350,000, which the defendants agreed to use to complete the projects. The homeowners received little to no work on their projects, and the company disbanded without returning any of the funds to the homeowners.

Between July 2016 and May 2017, Rueda, who grew up in Little Egg Harbor Township, entered into agreements with four additional homeowners under his newly formed contracting business, PKR Construction, Billhimer said. These homeowners paid Rueda a total of $363,575 toward construction. Although some work was performed, Rueda converted the victims' funds into his own personal use and benefit, failing to complete those projects.

Detectives from Little Egg Harbor, Brick Township, Point Pleasant Borough and Middletown Township aided in the investigation, Billhimer said.