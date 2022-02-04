 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two nurses indicted in 2017 death of Absecon Manor resident
Two nurses indicted in 2017 death of Absecon Manor resident

A former licensed practical nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter in a 2017 death at the Absecon Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday.

A registered nurse from Galloway Township also was indicted for allegedly falsifying a record at Absecon Manor, Bruck and Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson said in a news release.

The indictments were handed down Thursday.

Margaret M. Martin, 63, is accused of causing the death of an unidentified individual July 28, 2017, at the nursing home, Bruck said. She faces a sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 if convicted. 

Martin’s LPN license was revoked Sept. 8, 2017, according to the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs.

Mary Grace Lumor, 31, is charged with destruction, falsification or alteration of records relating to medical care.

The indictment alleges that on or about July 28 and 29, 2017, Lumor purposely falsified a record relating to the medical care of an unidentified patient at Absecon Manor.

Lumor faces a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

